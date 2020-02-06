Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shares dropped 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.47, approximately 314,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,308,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

