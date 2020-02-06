Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.45. 1,964,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day moving average is $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.