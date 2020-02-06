Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,919. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

