Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.45. 2,414,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

