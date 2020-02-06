Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 7,751,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,762. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

