Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $212.87. 2,902,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

