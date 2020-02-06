Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,450,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diageo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 79,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $163.28. 480,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,793. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

