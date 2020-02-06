Insider Buying: Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Director Kimberly Rzomp acquired 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

Kimberly Rzomp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Kimberly Rzomp acquired 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.

OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

