Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells 5,027 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $140.21. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

