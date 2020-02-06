Insider Selling: Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Sells 19,337 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.56. 830,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.22 and a one year high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

