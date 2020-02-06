Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Sells 7,492 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Venkata R. Madabhushi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.30. 3,421,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.78 and its 200-day moving average is $286.15. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $211.60 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.