Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,599. Insmed has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Insmed by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

