Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Down 2.6%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97, 128,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 57,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

