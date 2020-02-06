Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 4,941,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,941,836. The company has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

