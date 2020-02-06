Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 275,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 211,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 4,941,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,941,836. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

