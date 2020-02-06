InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 818,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 210,008 shares.The stock last traded at $64.13 and had previously closed at $62.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

