Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.03 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 69776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

