Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Intrexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intrexon by 67.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Intrexon by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XON traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 1,120,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The company has a market capitalization of $772.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Intrexon Corp has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrexon news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

