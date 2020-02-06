Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 19,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit stock opened at $289.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.84. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

