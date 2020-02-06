Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

