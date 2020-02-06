Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 11.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

