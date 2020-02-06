Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

