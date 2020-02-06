Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.99

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 129598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

