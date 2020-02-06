Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,760 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 355,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 171,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after buying an additional 118,753 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,625,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.