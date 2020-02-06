Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.94, approximately 487 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 5.98% of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

