INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of IHIT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
