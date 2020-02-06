INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of IHIT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

