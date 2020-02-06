Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

VKQ stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

