Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

Compass Group (LON: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/6/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating.
- 2/3/2020 – Compass Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/29/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 1/23/2020 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.
- 1/17/2020 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating.
CPG traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,958 ($25.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,943,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,907.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.44.
Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Group plc will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.