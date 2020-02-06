Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER):

2/4/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €63.60 ($73.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €58.80 ($68.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:DHER traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €75.24 ($87.49). 670,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a one year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.55.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

