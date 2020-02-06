Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.