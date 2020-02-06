Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

