Investors Buy Large Volume of Arch Capital Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,887% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

