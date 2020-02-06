Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 743% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FMC by 839.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

