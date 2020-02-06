Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/18/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

12/13/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. 970,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,187. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

