Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):
- 1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/18/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/10/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/3/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/31/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “
- 12/13/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. 970,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,187. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
