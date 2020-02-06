IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 3,975,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,991. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

