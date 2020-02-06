Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,531 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $165,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.94. 9,966,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,012. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

