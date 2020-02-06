Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $63.62 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,637 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $63,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 767,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,865. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.06.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.