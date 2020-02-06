Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 1,394,204 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,943,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.53% of II-VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 33,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

