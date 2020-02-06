Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Raises Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,852,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.39. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.