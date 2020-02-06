Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 71,668 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,668 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $101,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $581.16. 19,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,215. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

