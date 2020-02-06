iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.22, approximately 5,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.