iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 355.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $334.29 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $334.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

