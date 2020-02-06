iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

