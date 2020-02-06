iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 352,925 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,031,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.83. 2,908,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

