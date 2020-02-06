iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,306. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

