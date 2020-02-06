iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Trading 1.6% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93, 994 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

