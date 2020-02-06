Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL) Shares Down 1.3%

Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL)’s stock price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.05, approximately 90,772 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 47,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.60.

