iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IGBH opened at $24.88 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

