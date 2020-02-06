iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 156,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,597,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,835,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.