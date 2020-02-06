iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,903,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

